Wales beat brave Portugal 28-8 in compelling World Cup clash

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Wales v Portugal - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 16, 2023 Wales' Jac Morgan shakes hands with Portugal's Lionel Campergue after the match REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Wales v Portugal - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 16, 2023 Portugal's Vincent Pinto kicks the head of Wales' Josh Adams and is shown a yellow card by referee Karl Dickson REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Wales v Portugal - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 16, 2023 General view during the match REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Wales v Portugal - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 16, 2023 Wales' Gareth Davies scores a try which is later disallowed for obstruction REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Wales v Portugal - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 16, 2023 Portugal's Diogo Hasse Ferreira in action REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
17 Sep 2023 01:55AM
NICE, France : Wales withstood a superb display of endeavour from Portugal to claim an entertaining 28-8 victory in their World Cup Pool C clash on Saturday, as Taulupe Faletau's try with the last play of the game earned a vital bonus point.

Wales coach Warren Gatland described the fixture as "a slippery one" and so it proved as Portugal took the game to their more vaunted opponents, who will need a vast improvement when they face Australia on Sept. 24.

Wales have now won 12 of their last 13 pool matches at the World Cup and scored tries through wing Louis Rees-Zammit, hooker Dewi Lake and flanker Jac Morgan, before Faletau barged over for the crucial score.

Portugal, back at the World Cup for the first time since 2007, played with pace and purpose, especially in the first half, running the ball at every opportunity in an eye-catching display.

They trailed 14-3 at the break but claimed a second-half try via flanker Nicolas Martins after a brilliant line-out move that typified their effort.

Source: Reuters

