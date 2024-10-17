Wales scrumhalf Davies retires from international rugby

Wales scrumhalf Gareth Davies announced his retirement from international rugby on Thursday, bringing down the curtain on the 34-year-old's decade-long career with his country.

Davies, who made his Wales debut in 2014 against South Africa and his final appearance against the same opposition in June, has made 77 international appearances.

The Scarlets player has won two Six Nations titles, including the Grand Slam in 2019, and played at three World Cups. His announcement comes four days before Warren Gatland names his squad for Wales' November internationals.

"It's been an honour to represent Wales and with this exciting young group of players coming through I feel now is the right time for me to step away from international rugby," Davies posted on Instagram.

"I still have a lot to give to the game and I'm looking forward to the last few years of my club rugby career."