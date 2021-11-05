Logo
Wales skipper Jones likely to miss Six Nations: Pivac
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v Wales - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - March 20, 2021 Wales' Alun Wyn Jones REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

05 Nov 2021 11:14AM (Updated: 05 Nov 2021 11:12AM)
Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is expected to miss their Six Nations title defence next year after he undergoes surgery on his left shoulder, head coach Wayne Pivac has said.

Jones injured his shoulder in the 54-16 mauling by New Zealand https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-rugby-union-wal-nzl-idUKKBN2HK0J9 last weekend. It is the same shoulder he dislocated against Japan in June.

The 2022 Six Nations runs from Feb. 5 to March 19.

"I don't think he will be available for the Six Nations. You learn a lot about the worth of people when they are not there," Pivac told a news conference ahead of Saturday's autumn international against South Africa in Cardiff.

"I think a lot of people take Alun Wyn for granted, he has always been there and got seniority. That leadership is really important. The essence is on others to step up and take that role on."

Pivac said the 36-year-old lock, who has 149 test caps, could still be around for the 2023 World Cup.

"I think it's a realistic goal. You've just got to see him in training and when he is playing, the efforts he puts in," Pivac added. "I don't see anything going anywhere near backwards in terms of his performances.

"A bit of time off, we spoke about this before Al left camp. It's not ideal for him. We are all looking forward to him playing 150 test matches for Wales."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

