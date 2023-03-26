Logo
Sport

Wales snatch late goal to draw with Croatia
Sport

Wales snatch late goal to draw with Croatia

Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group D - Croatia v Wales - Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia - March 25, 2023 Wales' Nathan Broadhead and teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group D - Croatia v Wales - Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia - March 25, 2023 Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group D - Croatia v Wales - Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia - March 25, 2023 Wales fans celebrate after Nathan Broadhead scores their first goal REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group D - Croatia v Wales - Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia - March 25, 2023 Croatia's Andrej Kramaric in action with Wales' Neco Williams REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
26 Mar 2023 06:16AM (Updated: 26 Mar 2023 06:16AM)
SPLIT : A last-gasp goal by debutant Nathan Broadhead earned Wales a 1-1 away draw with Croatia in the opening match of the their Euro 2024 Group D qualifying campaign on Saturday.

Wales played their first match since their talisman Gareth Bale retired from the sport in January after making a record 111 appearances.

Andrej Kramaric fired a shot from outside the box early in the first half but Wales keeper Danny Ward made an impressive one-handed save.

Croatia broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when Kramaric managed to break free from his marker to rifle in the ball from outside the box.

In the second half Wales tried to dominate proceedings by speeding up the game and testing the Croatia defence.

Second-half substitute Broadhead rescued a point for the visitors three minutes into stoppage time when he steered the ball home at the far post after a long throw in.

Turkey beat Armenia 2-1 in the other Group D match earlier on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

