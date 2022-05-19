Logo
Wales squad for World Cup playoff and Nations League
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group E - Belarus v Wales - Central Stadium, Kazan, Russia - September 5, 2021 Wales caretaker manager Rob Page

19 May 2022 06:26PM (Updated: 19 May 2022 06:26PM)
CARDIFF : Wales manager Rob Page named the following 26-man squad for their World Cup playoff against either Scotland or Ukraine, plus three Nations League games next month.

Wales face Poland away in Wroclaw in the Nations League on June 1 before hosting the winner of the Scotland-Ukraine playoff semi-final in the World Cup playoff in Cardiff on June 5.

The Welsh then return to Nations League action at home against the Netherlands on June 8 and Belgium on June 11.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies (Sheffield United), Wayne Hennessey (Burnley), Danny Ward (Leicester City)

Defenders: Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Gunter (unattached), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur), Neco Williams (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Joe Allen (Stoke City), Ethan Ampadu (Venezia), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), Aaron Ramsey (Glasgow Rangers), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth)

Strikers: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Nathan Broadhead (Sunderland), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Dan James (Leeds United), Rabbi Matondo (Cercle Brugge), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Harry Wilson (Fulham).

(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Source: Reuters

