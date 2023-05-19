Wales stalwarts Tipuric and Jones announce international retirements

:Wales stalwarts Justin Tipuric and Alun Wyn Jones have announced their retirement from international rugby with immediate effect months before the World Cup in France, with the latter revealing his decision came after discussions with coach Warren Gatland.

Lock Jones, 37, is the most capped player in test rugby with 158 appearances for Wales and 12 in the colours of the British & Irish Lions.

He had looked set for a fifth World Cup this year having overcome repeated shoulder injuries in recent seasons, but said on Friday in a statement that he had made the decision after "ongoing dialogue with the coaching staff and the Welsh Rugby Union".

"After 17 years I look back on special memories with Welsh greats and future Welsh greats," Jones said.

"The opportunity to be professional in the sport I love was a dream come true, and to represent my home region, the Ospreys, and clubs within the region, namely Mumbles and particularly Bonymaen who guided me in my favourite years, was beyond special and something for which I am hugely grateful."

Jones won five Six Nations titles with Wales, including three Grand Slams, and went on four tours with the Lions.

"I’d like to congratulate Al on a phenomenal international career," Gatland said in a media release from Welsh Rugby.

"His leadership, dedication and determination are second to none and he has been an incredibly special player for Wales over the past 17 years.

"Every single time he has taken to the training pitch or put on the red jersey in a Test match he has given his absolute all: setting standards and leading by example."

Flanker Tipuric, 33, captained Wales in the autumn internationals late last year and has 93 caps since making his debut in 2011 plus one appearance for the British & Irish Lions.

He was expected to be a key figure for Gatland in France, though he has also battled with injury in recent seasons, including missing the entire 2021-22 campaign.

"During the off season I've had time to reflect on my playing career and now seems the right time to step away from international rugby," Tipuric said in a statement.

"It's been a privilege to put on the Welsh jersey and have so many great memories.

"I'm looking forward to spending more time at home and putting all my energies into playing for my home region the Ospreys."

Tipuric was a central figure when Wales reached the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

"His skill set and his work rate really set him apart from others," Gatland said. "He doesn't like a lot of fuss but I'd like to congratulate him on a great career. He has made an outstanding contribution to Welsh rugby."

The announcements on Friday come a week before both players were due to join a 54-player extended Wales squad will meet up for a pre-World Cup training camp.