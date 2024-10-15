Wales still unbeaten under Bellamy with 1-0 win over Montenegro

CARDIFF, Wales : Wales forward Harry Wilson was rewarded for a fine all-round performance when he converted a penalty to secure a 1-0 victory over Montenegro in the Nations League on Monday as the hosts' new manager Craig Bellamy extended his unbeaten start.

Bellamy's side are second in Group B4 with eight points after four matches, trailing Turkey by two points after their 4-2 win away to Iceland. Montenegro are bottom without a point.

Wilson, who shone in midfield, drew the penalty when he was clipped by Vladimir Jovovic just inside the area and took the spot kick himself to send Igor Nikic the wrong way to put Wales in front after 36 minutes with his 11th international goal.

Wilson is the first Welshman to score in three successive games for his country since Gareth Bale at Euro 2016.

The goal came after several chances for the hosts as Wilson evaded a defender with some fancy footwork before his strike was saved by Nikic and then split the defence with a sumptuous through ball to Liam Cullen who fired just over the bar.

A spirited Montenegro side had a terrific chance to equalise early in the second half when substitute Andrija Radulovic hammered a long-range rocket off the crossbar.

But Wales, unbeaten under Bellamy after four matches, controlled the game and Nathan Broadhead squandered a late chance to double their lead when he got his feet caught up trying to go around the keeper.

Top spot in the group will be on the line when Wales travel to Turkey on Nov. 16 after the first meeting of the two teams last month ended in a 0-0 draw in Cardiff.