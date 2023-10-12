Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wales tone down preparations as World Cup quarter-final looms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wales tone down preparations as World Cup quarter-final looms

Wales tone down preparations as World Cup quarter-final looms

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Wales Training - The Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France - October 6, 2023 Wales head coach Warren Gatland during training REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

12 Oct 2023 09:36PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOULON, France : Wales coach Warren Gatland has deliberately toned down his side’s preparations this week, even though they face their most important game in four years, against Argentina in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Gatland, who has coached at a record-setting five World Cups, has looked to take the pressure off his side and simplify matters as Wales search for a victory that would ensure a third semi-final appearance in the last four editions.

“It’s about not overcoaching and giving too much information this week. You shorten things up this week. We purposely had a heavier week last week as we knew we were in the quarter-finals.

“We got through that and beat Georgia, with the plan to shorten things up this week,” he explained at a press conference on Thursday, several hours after naming his side for the knockout clash at Marseille.

Wales narrowly lost to South Africa in the semi-final of the last World Cup in Japan four years ago and also made the last four under Gatland in 2011.

Asked about the peculiarities of the knockout stages, Gatland said: “I think the first challenge is the pressure you’re under, firstly to make the knockout stages. That’s the biggest hurdle to get over.

“The quarter-final then poses pressure as you’re either here until the end of the tournament or you’re going home on Monday. We’re not ready to go home yet."

Gatland said his side had no option but to embrace the pressure.

“You can’t hide away from it. We’re looking forward to it,” he added.

Gatland said Wales faced a “big challenge” from Argentina despite their failure to impress at the tournament so far.

“I think that they’ve had some tight contests. There wasn’t a lot between them and Samoa. They would have been disappointed against England,” he said of the opening Pool D game in Marseille on Sept. 9, which Argentina lost 27-10.

“They probably played too much rugby after that England red card. They’ve been more pragmatic since then. They’re very passionate and that’s why they’ve won big games in the past against big teams. They don’t give up and they stay in the fight. We’ve got a huge amount of respect for them,” the Wales coach added.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Paris; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.