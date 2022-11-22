Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wales-United States World Cup match draws peak of 13 million UK viewers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wales-United States World Cup match draws peak of 13 million UK viewers

Wales-United States World Cup match draws peak of 13 million UK viewers

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - United States v Wales - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Wales fans react REUTERS/Carl Recine TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

22 Nov 2022 08:47PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 09:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :A peak of 13 million people tuned in to ITV's television and online coverage to see Wales clinch a draw against the United States in their opening game at the World Cup on Monday, the British broadcaster said.

From kick off to final whistle, the match was watched by an average of nearly 10 million viewers, it said, adding that the game contributed to its most watched Monday night since England's Euro 2016 exit against Iceland.

According to the BBC, England's opening World Cup match - a 6-2 victory over Iran - attracted an average audience of 7.4 million viewers in an earlier time slot on Monday when many people were at work.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.