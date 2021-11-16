Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wales wait on injuries ahead of Australia test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wales wait on injuries ahead of Australia test

Wales wait on injuries ahead of Australia test

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Premiership - Wasps v Leicester Tigers - Ricoh Arena, Coventry, Britain - June 12, 2021 Wasps’ Will Rowlands scores a try Action Images/Andrew Boyers

16 Nov 2021 10:29PM (Updated: 16 Nov 2021 10:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CARDIFF : Wales will have a tense wait to see whether several players recover from injury in time to face Australia in Cardiff on Saturday.

WillGriff John and Will Rowlands are unlikely to play following head injuries suffered against Fiji last weekend as Wales fought back from behind to win 38-23, assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys told a news conference on Tuesday.

Prop Tomas Francis, who pulled out of the Fiji game after suffering concussion in training, is on course for a return to the team when it is named on Thursday but a late call will be made on Josh Adams and Aaron Wainwright.

Adams was due to line up at outside centre against the Fijians but pulled out just before kickoff because of a calf muscle issue. Wales coach Wayne Pivac said the withdrawal was precautionary.

Back-row forward Wainwright has a shoulder injury.

Hooker Elliot Dee has been recalled to the squad after recovering from a neck injury.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us