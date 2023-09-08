Wales, wary of Fiji upset, focus on the basics

BORDEAUX : Wales will focus on rugby basics including discipline and tactical kicking as they aim to avoid what would still rank as an upset against Fiji in their World Cup Pool C clash in Bordeaux on Sunday, coach Warren Gatland said.

The two sides have faced each other four times already in World Cup pool clashes, a quirk of scheduling given the tournament has only run every four years since 1987, with Wales winning them all except the 2007 encounter.

Fiji now are however perhaps as strong as they have ever been, fresh off a maiden win against England on Aug. 26 and brimming with confidence.

"This is a quality Fijian side," Gatland said.

"All I can say is that we have prepared really well together these last few weeks. We've nailed down and we've spoken to the players and we are clear on how we want to attack and prepare defensively."

Wales are particularly wary of Fiji's propensity for bright starts, after the Pacific Islanders scored two tries inside ten minutes in their 2019 World Cup match in Japan before Wales eventually came back to take the game.

"We mentioned that today, that game didn't start too well for us, worst possible start in fact - 12-0 down after quarter-of-an-hour and a yellow card as well," winger Josh Adams said.

While players including Adams, Liam Williams and Dan Biggar reprise their roles from that encounter for Sunday's game, Wales have refreshed their squad after a dismal Six Nations campaign and will hope to stifle Fijian flair with breakdown know-how.

Key to that approach is Wales' new captain, the flanker Jac Morgan, fast-tracked to lead the side having not even made the squad for last year's tour to South Africa.

"I think there's confidence in the team and if we get things right this weekend we can go far," he said.

(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Christian Radnedge)