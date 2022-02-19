Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Walker, Carrasco to serve Champions League bans after UEFA dismisses appeals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Walker, Carrasco to serve Champions League bans after UEFA dismisses appeals

Walker, Carrasco to serve Champions League bans after UEFA dismisses appeals
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Manchester City v Fulham - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 5, 2022 Manchester City's Kyle Walker Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Walker, Carrasco to serve Champions League bans after UEFA dismisses appeals
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Osasuna - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 20, 2021 Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco reacts REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
19 Feb 2022 01:24AM (Updated: 19 Feb 2022 01:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker and Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco will remain suspended for three Champions League matches for assaulting opponents after governing body UEFA dismissed their clubs' appeals on Friday.

Walker was sent off in City's last group stage game, a 2-1 loss to RB Leipzig, for kicking goal scorer Andre Silva while Carrasco received a red card in Atletico's 3-1 win at Porto for raising his hands to midfielder Otavio as tempers raged.

City already have one foot firmly in the next round after beating Portuguese side Sporting 5-0 in the first leg of the last-16 earlier this week, so Walker would miss the first leg of the quarter-final if they qualify.

Atletico Madrid play Manchester United in their last-16 first leg next week.

UEFA also said Porto defender Wendell will serve a three-game ban after he was dismissed in the same game for appearing to lightly strike Matheus Cunha with his elbow, sparking a melee involving the players and coaching staff.

Porto finished third in their group behind Liverpool and Atletico and dropped down to the Europa League, where they beat Lazio in the first leg of the knockout round playoffs on Thursday.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us