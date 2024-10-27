Wallabies' Alaalatoa relishing tour challenge with Lions tests on horizon

Australia forward Allan Alaalatoa believes the upcoming tests against England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland will serve as essential preparation for the Wallabies' pack ahead of next year's clashes with the British and Irish Lions.

Joe Schmidt's team take on the quartet of teams that provide the players for the Lions' touring squad during November, with the Australians facing England at Twickenham on Nov. 9 before playing Wales, Scotland and Ireland over successive weeks.

The tests will serve as an appetiser for Australia's highly-anticipated three-test series against the Lions next July and August.

"It is important, especially from a pack's perspective," said Alaalatoa. "You're coming up against teams that pride themselves on the set-piece.

"We've spoken about that as a forward pack. We know how important that is when it comes to scrum time and the maul.

"It's going to be tough over there, which is a challenge that we're all willing to accept.

"We understand now we're going to spend five weeks together and we're going to play four test matches in sold-out stadiums over there in the UK and Ireland, and it's a great challenge."

November's tour will present Alaalatoa with another opportunity to reestablish himself within the Wallabies' side as he continues his return from an Achilles injury, having also missed last year's World Cup due to a ruptured knee tendon.

That denied the 30-year-old prop the opportunity to captain Australia on the sport's grandest stage, but Alaalatoa believes increased game time is allowing him to return to his previous performance levels.

"It was a challenge to come back from that Achilles injury but it's something that the more times you're exposed and out on the field, it's a step forward towards where you want to be," he said.

"I've been focusing hard on my one or two percent of gains every day to be where I want to be towards the back end of the year and in five years' time as well.

"The form is continuing to grow in the right areas from being out there in the field."