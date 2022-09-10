Wallabies' Beale ready for return against 'world's best' All Blacks

Australia's Kurtley Beale will look to make a rapid return to his previous form when the Wallabies face New Zealand on Thursday, after earning his first call-up since injuring a hamstring six months ago playing for French club Racing 92.

Coach Dave Rennie included the 33-year-old in the squad to face the All Blacks in Melbourne in the Rugby Championship, restoring Beale for the first time since Australia lost to England at Twickenham last November.

"The key message for me from Dave is to just make sure that I'm sharp," said Beale. "I understand what he wants me to be, he wants me to make sure I've got the speed, the agility that I once had.

"After a long injury it's important that I'm confident in my ability to display that. I'm just doing all I can to be ready. I feel ready now, so if given an opportunity I'll put my best foot forward."

Australia's form has been mixed in Beale's absence, with Rennie's side winning two and losing two of their four games in this year's Rugby Championship to leave the Wallabies a point adrift of table toppers New Zealand.

Beale believes the challenges the team have faced in recent months will prove beneficial in the long run as the Wallabies build towards next year's World Cup in France.

"I think it's only going to help us be in a good position going into later in the year and into a World Cup year," he said. "We're on a good track here, a steady track.

"We understand that we need to lift our game from last week, a disappointing loss in Sydney. The Springboks really gave it to us physically and really dictated the game up front.

"We're aware of that and the greater motivation is to play the ABs and test ourselves against... the best team in the world, I think."