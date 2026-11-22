CARDIFF, Nov 21 : Australia brought Wales down to earth after last weekend's historic victory over the All Blacks with a narrow 29-26 Nations Championship win on Saturday that secured the Wallabies a spot in the fifth-place playoff.

A packed Millennium Stadium crowd, still relishing the memory of a first win over New Zealand in 73 years, was in full voice throughout but silenced at fulltime as Wales fell to a seventh loss in 12 tests this year.

Tries from Taniela Tupou and Brandon Paenga-Amosa gave Australia a 12-7 lead at halftime and Max Jorgensen and Len Ikitau crossed after the break as the Wallabies snapped a four-match losing streak.

The win sent Australia above Argentina into third place in the Southern Hemisphere standings and they will play Ireland at Twickenham next Friday.

"I'm stoked with it. Test match win after four losses on the trot," captain Harry Wilson said after leading Australia to their first win in Europe since they beat the Welsh in Cardiff two years ago.

"We worked hard to get a win today against very strong team. I'm super happy with it. It gives us a lot of confidence going into next week, and we really want to finish strong."

Wales finished fifth in the Northern Hemisphere standings and will play Japan in the playoff for ninth place in London on Saturday.

"I think that's the highs and lows of the game we play, isn't it?" Wales captain Dewi Lake said.

"Come off a major high last week, and you know didn't quite get it done today. But I think all credit to the Aussies ... I can't fault the effort the boys have put in again. Unfortunately, it wasn't to be today for us."

The home side were held up over the line twice before hooker Lake scored two tries off the back of rolling mauls either side of halftime.

BACKLINE SKILLS

Wales showcased brilliant backline skills to send fullback Blair Murray over for a try in the 55th minute that briefly put them in front at 21-19.

The Wallabies had an Allan Alaalatoa try scratched off for a knock-on around the hour mark but centre Ikitau went over in the 64th minute on the back of 24 attacking phases.

Australia flyhalf Carter Gordon slotted a penalty in the 74th minute to give the Wallabies a 29-21 lead, which proved enough for victory despite Wales securing a fourth try through replacement hooker Ryan Elias two minutes from time.

Wales battled for the winning score in the last few minutes but their attempt to go the length of the field was ended when the ball was knocked on.