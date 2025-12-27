Wallabies centre Ikitau sidelined due to shoulder surgery

Dec 27 : ‌Australia centre Len Ikitau will be sidelined until March due to surgery on a shoulder injury, his club side Exeter Chiefs announced on Friday.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Premiership outfit on a season-long ‌deal from the ACT Brumbies ‌in October, sustained the injury while playing for the Chiefs against Saracens last weekend.

"In a tackle against Saracens, Len has picked up the injury and it's going to require surgery," ‍Exeter said in a statement.

"The good news is that we can get him in for the operation pretty quickly, though unfortunately it does ​mean he will ‌miss the block of games over the festive period and into the cup ​competitions in the new year.

"We're looking at him being ⁠back fully fit ‌and ready to play the remainder of ​the season post the Prem Rugby Cup block which overlaps with the Guinness ‍Six Nations."

Ikitau, who has 47 caps for the ⁠Wallabies, has played five times for the Chiefs ​in all competitions, ‌scoring two tries.