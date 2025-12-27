Logo
Wallabies centre Ikitau sidelined due to shoulder surgery
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Ireland v Australia - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 15, 2025 Australia's Len Ikitau reacts as he is tackled by Ireland's Tommy O'Brien REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/ File Photo

27 Dec 2025 08:51AM
Dec 27 : ‌Australia centre Len Ikitau will be sidelined until March due to surgery on a shoulder injury, his club side Exeter Chiefs announced on Friday.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Premiership outfit on a season-long ‌deal from the ACT Brumbies ‌in October, sustained the injury while playing for the Chiefs against Saracens last weekend.

"In a tackle against Saracens, Len has picked up the injury and it's going to require surgery," ‍Exeter said in a statement.

"The good news is that we can get him in for the operation pretty quickly, though unfortunately it does ​mean he will ‌miss the block of games over the festive period and into the cup ​competitions in the new year.

"We're looking at him being ⁠back fully fit ‌and ready to play the remainder of ​the season post the Prem Rugby Cup block which overlaps with the Guinness ‍Six Nations."

Ikitau, who has 47 caps for the ⁠Wallabies, has played five times for the Chiefs ​in all competitions, ‌scoring two tries.

Source: Reuters
