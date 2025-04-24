Wallabies centre Ikitau signs short-term deal with Exeter

MELBOURNE :Australia centre Len Ikitau will join Exeter for the 2025-26 Premiership Rugby season before returning to Canberra's ACT Brumbies as part of a Rugby Australia contract extension through to the 2027 World Cup.

The 26-year-old has become a hot property since last year's stellar season-ending tour of Europe, highlighted by a sublime flick pass that set up the winning try to Max Jorgensen over England at Twickenham.

The sabbatical offered to 39-test Ikitau to play in England echoes those given to long-serving All Blacks in New Zealand.

"We believe the short stint in the UK will prove beneficial to Len's continued development and look forward to welcoming him back in the Australian Rugby fold before the first Test of the 2026 season," RA's high performance boss Peter Horne said in a statement on Thursday.

An explosive line-breaker and elite defender, Ikitau was a shock omission from Eddie Jones's 2023 World Cup squad but has become one of Joe Schmidt's first-choice midfielders at the Wallabies.

"I wanted a change," Ikitau told reporters on Thursday of the England move.

"I love the Brums, but I felt like it was time to try a new place out.

"It wasn’t like I didn’t love the game, but I’ve been in Canberra since 2016.

"It’s been a long time. I wanted a little refresher, play a different brand of footy, live in a different country with my family and travel if we get the chance to."

The terms of Ikitau's deal were not disclosed but his nine-month stint in England will net him about 770,000 pounds ($1.02 million), according to media reports.

Ikitau will link up with former Wallabies prop and Brumbies teammate Scott Sio at the struggling Chiefs, who are second-bottom of the Premiership table.

($1 = 0.7529 pounds)