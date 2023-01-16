Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wallabies coach Rennie sacked, Jones takes over
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wallabies coach Rennie sacked, Jones takes over

Wallabies coach Rennie sacked, Jones takes over
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - International - England v South Africa - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 26, 2022 England head coach Eddie Jones during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Tony Obrien/File Photo
Wallabies coach Rennie sacked, Jones takes over
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - International - Scotland v Australia - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - October 29, 2022 Australia head coach Dave Rennie celebrates after the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo
16 Jan 2023 06:59AM (Updated: 16 Jan 2023 07:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY :Australia coach Dave Rennie was sacked on Monday with former England boss Eddie Jones taking over on a four-year deal until 2027, Rugby Australia said on Monday.

New Zealander Rennie was contracted until the end of this year's World Cup in France but had a winning record of only 38 per cent since taking over after the last edition in 2019.

Jones, who led the Wallabies to the 2003 World Cup final in his previous stint as Australia coach and was sacked by England in December, will also oversee the women's national team.

"It is a major coup for Australian rugby to have the best coach in the world return home to coach the iconic Wallabies and to oversee the Wallaroos programme," said Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan.

"Eddie's deep understanding of our rugby system and knowledge of our player group and pathways will lift the team to the next level."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.