Wallabies flanker McReight to stay in Australia until 2028

SYDNEY : Wallabies openside Fraser McReight has spurned lucrative offers to play his rugby abroad and signed on with Rugby Australia and Super Rugby team the Queensland Reds until the end of the 2028 season.

The 26-year-old flanker, who local media reports said was offered A$1.3 million ($817,180) a year to move to Japan, was one of Australia's best players last season and his re-signing is a huge boost for the Wallabies.

If fit, McReight would be expected to wear the gold number seven shirt against the British & Irish Lions in July and August this year as well as at the 2027 Rugby World Cup on home soil.

"I'm very happy to have my contract resolved for the next three years and I can concentrate on those good times ahead with the Reds, the Wallabies and my teammates," McReight, who has won 25 test caps, said in a statement.

"There were other offers but my heart has always been with the Reds and the Wallabies. Queensland is my home and it means so much to represent my family and friends and playing for your country is the highest honour where you get to represent where you come from with pride.

"There are some huge events ahead in rugby in this country, and as a nation we are rebuilding and I want to be part of that."

McReight's re-signing comes on the back of Wallabies hooker Matt Faessler and lock Nick Frost this week committing to Rugby Australia until the end of 2027.

Test locks Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Jeremy Williams along with current Wallabies captain Harry Wilson, who plays at number eight, have also signed contract extensions this year.

Queensland Reds coach Les Kiss, who is a contender to replace Joe Schmidt as Wallabies coach when the New Zealander steps down in October, was delighted to have retained McReight's services. "Fraser is not only one of the world's best openside flankers, he has a really positive influence within the locker room and has taken on extra leadership responsibilities," he said.

"The re-signing of Harry Wilson, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Matt Faessler and now Fraser is great news for the Reds for years to come, and it is the same for the strength of the Wallabies."

($1 = 1.5908 Australian dollars)