Wallabies getting to grips with new coach ahead of Argentina test

Aug 28 : Australia are still getting to grips with new coach Les Kiss's ideas and approach as they continue their preparations ahead of next year’s hosting of the World Cup with a test in Argentina on Saturday.

“We're probably all still trying to learn a lot about each other,” said Allan Alaalatoa, who was named as captain in a reshuffled pack for the first test against the Pumas in San Salvador de Jujuy.

“The coaches are obviously new and they want to see players wear the jersey and perform on the weekend, and so they're giving boys an opportunity,” he added.

Kiss takes charge of a third game after his debut as coach in the two-test series against Japan, where the Wallabies won narrowly in Osaka but were then much more impressive at home in Townsville a fortnight ago.

“We're always focused on the next game that's in front of us, which is Argentina and we know that this challenge is going to set us up well for the following week, which then sets us up well for South Africa, and then the All Blacks,” he told a press conference on Friday.

A second test against Argentina will be played in Mendoza next Saturday, followed by clashes with South Africa in Perth on September 27, and two Bledisloe Cup games against New Zealand home and away in October.

“It's all about building momentum heading into next year, but you just have to take one game at a time. So that's where our focus is at,” Alaalatoa added.

Australia will field a completely changed forward pack from the side that beat Japan 56-17 on August 15.

“Yeah, we've rotated, but a large number of those boys have been a part of the squad for a number of years, so we definitely know how to work together and to be a tight unit there and it all comes back to the way that we've prepared together and the minutes that we've trained together,” he added.

Saturday’s venue sits at an altitude of 1,238 metres (4,062 feet) above sea level, posing an added challenge to the Wallabies.

“I guess at the end of the day, it is what it is,” Alaalatoa said.

“A large number of our boys have played over in Johannesburg as well and have experience of altitude. But yeah, I guess it's probably going to add to the challenge of versing Argentina here in their backyard because they are a quality side, a very passionate team who love playing on their home ground. It's a great challenge for us.”

Australia hosts the World Cup from October 1 to November 13 next year.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)