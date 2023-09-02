Wallabies have not lost belief despite poor form, says forward Frost

Australia forward Nick Frost says the Wallabies can cast aside their poor form at the Rugby World Cup as Eddie Jones' side finalise preparations for their tournament opener against Georgia next Saturday.

The Australians have not won any of their five games since Jones replaced Dave Rennie in January, losing three Rugby Championship matches before suffering defeats against New Zealand and France in the build-up to the finals in France.

"It is disappointing not having those results, but again we're at a World Cup and every game counts from here," Frost said.

"It hasn't started yet," he added. "No one has won a game and no one has lost a game. We're ready to rip in and we're looking forward to it."

The Wallabies lost to South Africa, Argentina and New Zealand in July and finished at the bottom of the Rugby Championship standings before a second loss to the All Blacks prompted Jones to make substantial changes to his squad.

The former England coach dropped experienced duo Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper from his World Cup selection and, although the Australians lost their next game against France, Foster stressed that the team is building confidence.

"We've always had that belief," Frost said. "We said this after our first game against South Africa, we said it after our second [a 34-31 loss against Argentina]. We always had that belief and we know we're an improving team that's got a lot of growth in us."

The Wallabies kick off their campaign in Pool C against the Georgians before facing Fiji, Wales and Portugal, with only the first two finishers in the group advancing to the knockout rounds.

"It's always going to be tough," Frost said. "Each game is really important and when you get there - if you get there - to the top two you've got to earn the right to play there the next week. You've got to front up and give it your best.

"(Georgia) are quite a quality side and there is a lot of respect there. They're big men and love their set-piece so we've got to take them on in that battle up front which will be a good, exciting spectacle."