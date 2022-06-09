Logo
Wallabies to play South Africa at refurbished Sydney stadium
09 Jun 2022 10:02AM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 10:02AM)
MELBOURNE : Australia will play South Africa in a Rugby Championship test at Sydney Football Stadium on Sept. 3, the first international sporting event at the venue since its A$828 million ($594 million) redevelopment.

Organisers will hope to fill the stadium where all 42,500 seats will be under shelter as part of the rebuild.

"To have the Wallabies taking on the world champion Springboks in front of over 40,000 supporters is going to be an amazing experience, and one I’m sure those in attendance will never forget," Rugby Australia boss Andy Marinos said in a statement on Thursday.

The first sports event at the stadium adjacent to the Sydney Cricket Ground is expected to be a National Rugby League match in the leadup to the Wallabies test.

Soccer governing body Football Australia said on Thursday the stadium would host a women's friendly between the national 'Matildas' team and Olympic champions Canada on Sept. 6.

The venue will also be used for the 2023 women's soccer World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

($1 = 1.3931 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters

