Wallabies skipper Wilson undergoes minor knee operation

Jan 17 : Australia captain Harry Wilson will miss the start of the Super Rugby Pacific season after undergoing minor surgery on his right knee, the Queensland Reds said on Saturday.

The number eight sustained the injury in August during the Wallabies' Rugby Championship win against the South Africa in Johannesburg.

Wilson underwent arthroscopic surgery on Friday and is expected to be sidelined for about six weeks, the Reds said.

“It's great news that the surgery has gone well," Reds head coach Les Kiss said. "The opportunity now is for our other Reds backrowers to step up and show their wares."

The Reds are scheduled to face the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on February 13 in their opening Super Rugby Pacific match.