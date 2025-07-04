Wallabies Valetini, Skelton omitted from Fiji test

MELBOURNE :Australia loose forward Rob Valetini and lock Will Skelton were omitted from the match-day squad for Sunday's one-off Fiji test in a blow to the Wallabies' preparations for the British & Irish Lions series.

The pair have been struggling with injuries, local media have reported, leaving coach Joe Schmidt short of experience and power for the match in Newcastle, the Wallabies' only warmup for the Lions series starting in Brisbane on July 19.

Valetini, who was starting blindside flanker against Ireland in the Wallabies' last test in November, has been replaced by Langi Gleeson, while lock Jeremy Williams will partner Nick Frost in the second row in the team released on Friday.

The Wallabies' season-opening test sees number eight Harry Wilson retained as captain and Joseph Suaalii resume his midfield partnership with Len Ikitau.

Noah Lolesio remains at flyhalf but Tate McDermott will be starting scrumhalf in place of Jake Gordon, who has also been under an injury cloud, according to reports.

Rugby Australia made no mention of any injuries to players in its team release, with Schmidt set to appear at a press conference later on Friday.

With hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa released from the squad, Dave Porecki starts in the number two jersey in his first test since the 2023 World Cup. He lines up next to veteran props James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa.

Max Jorgensen and Harry Potter are the starting wingers, with Fiji-born Filipo Daugunu to provide pace off the bench.

Under Eddie Jones, Australia were shocked 22-15 by Fiji at the World Cup before crashing out of the group phase of the tournament for the first time.

"The whole squad has worked hard on and off the field and reconnected well with a short runway from our assembly through to the test on Sunday against Fiji," Schmidt said in the squad release.

"I think the players and the wider management are keen to get underway, especially in front of a big crowd here in Newcastle."

Mick Byrne-coached Fiji are looking for their first win in Australia in over 70 years.

Team:

15-Tom Wright, 14-Harry Potter, 13-Joseph Suaalii, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-Max Jorgensen, 10-Noah Lolesio, 9-Tate McDermott, 8-Harry Wilson (capt), 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Langi Gleeson, 5-Jeremy Williams, 4-Nick Frost, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-David Porecki, 1-James Slipper.

Replacements:

16-Billy Pollard, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Zane Nonggorr, 19-Tom Hooper, 20-Carlo Tizzano, 21-Nic White, 22-Ben Donaldson, 23-Filipo Daugunu