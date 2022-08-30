Wallabies working on wonky lineout: Holloway

MELBOURNE : The Wallabies would have enjoyed most of the Monday review of their Rugby Championship win over South Africa but replays of their lineout may have left some of the forwards shifting uncomfortably in their chairs.

The Wallabies won barely half of their lineouts in the 25-17 win over the world champions at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, with most of the trouble occurring in the first half as hooker Folau Fainga'a's throws repeatedly missed their targets.

Fainga'a has often struggled at lineout time but his inaccuracy has been costly this season, robbing the Wallabies of momentum when deep in attack.

While South Africa were unable to make Australia pay in Adelaide, loose forward Jed Holloway said fixing the lineout was a top priority ahead of the re-match against the Springboks in Sydney on Saturday.

"Hugely disappointed in the way out lineout functioned," Holloway told reporters on Tuesday.

"We've been working hard on that ... We reviewed quite hard and we will be better for that. We'll get a better result and get the backs a better platform to play off."

Despite a record 48-17 hiding by Argentina in San Juan, Australia find themselves in the rare position of being in contention for the Rugby Championship title as the defending champion All Blacks and Springboks struggle.

Second-placed Australia are equal with the leading Pumas on nine points on the table and would have had top spot if South Africa had not cancelled the Wallabies' bonus point with late tries in Adelaide.

The Wallabies have not strung two wins together since a run of five victories last season, though, so are not looking further than Saturday's test at the refurbished Sydney Football Stadium, number eight Rob Valetini said.

"If we look too far ahead, we might not get this week right," he said.

"(We're) just trying to build consistency within our game and then the trophies will come."