Wallaby Ikitau out for up to 8 weeks with scapula fracture
Wallaby Ikitau out for up to 8 weeks with scapula fracture

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn International - Wales v Australia - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 20, 2021 Australia's Len Ikitau in action with Wales' Nick Tompkins Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

16 Jul 2023 04:38PM
SYDNEY : Australia have suffered a major blow as they continue their preparations for the World Cup after outside centre Len Ikitau was ruled out for six to eight weeks with a fractured scapula in his shoulder.

The hard-running midfielder sustained the injury in the sixth minute of Australia's 34-31 loss to Argentina in the Rugby Championship on Saturday when Pumas fullback Emiliano Boffelli crashed into him as he scored a try.

Ikitau played on but was forced to leave the pitch 12 minutes later in obvious pain. Scans confirmed a fracture that will make him unavailable for Australia's next two tests against New Zealand and a World Cup warm-up against France.

The 24-year-old, who has played 28 times for the Wallabies, was one of the best Australian players in this year's Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Source: Reuters

