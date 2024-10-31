Wallaby Valetini looks to restore Australian pride

MELBOURNE : Loose forward Rob Valetini is looking to change perceptions of Australian rugby on the tour of the northern hemisphere following a difficult period for the Wallabies.

Valetini won his second consecutive John Eales Medal on Wednesday, becoming the third player to win the country's top rugby award back-to-back, following Israel Folau (2014-15) and Michael Hooper (2020-21).

The 26-year-old was a shining light during the tumultuous tenure of Eddie Jones and continues to lead from the front as the Wallabies rebuild under Joe Schmidt.

Australia face England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland next month as they return to Europe for the first time since their first-ever exit from a World Cup group phase of a World Cup at last year's tournament in France.

They have continued to struggle, losing five out of six tests in the Rugby Championship.

"I guess for me, it’s just putting rugby in Australia in a better place, I think it’s sort of looked down on (as a sport),” Valetini told Australian media.

"I want to be part of the group that changes that perception of rugby in Australia and then again, I think I just love the game to be honest and everything that comes with it."

Valetini has started every test this season, moving to blindside flanker after the second match against Wales.

The ACT Brumbies enforcer beat out fellow backrowers Fraser McReight and Harry Wilson in voting for Australia's top rugby honour.

His ability to win turnovers and batter away at tough defences will be key as the world number 10 Wallabies look for confidence-building wins ahead of the British and Irish Lions tour next year.

"Something I always want to do is try to lead with my actions," Valetini said.

"We've got a great group of boys at the moment ... (I’m) keen to play against the European nations - they’re all quite strong and we’ll be backing ourselves 100 per cent"