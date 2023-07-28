Logo
Sport

Walsh injury blow for England in Denmark clash
Sport

Walsh injury blow for England in Denmark clash

Walsh injury blow for England in Denmark clash
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group D - England v Denmark - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - July 28, 2023 England's Keira Walsh is stretchered off after sustaining an injury as Rachel Daly talks to her REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Walsh injury blow for England in Denmark clash
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group D - England v Denmark - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - July 28, 2023 England's Keira Walsh receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Carl Recine
28 Jul 2023 05:44PM
SYDNEY : England's hopes of winning the Women's World Cup suffered a blow on Friday when Keira Walsh was taken off the pitch on a stretcher with what appeared to be a serious knee injury during the Group D match against Denmark.

The 26-year-old holding midfielder, who was an integral part of the England team that won the Euros last year, crumpled to the turf at Sydney Football Stadium without contact in the 38th minute and immediately called for medical assistance.

Walsh moved from Manchester City to Catalan giants Barcelona last year for a world record fee reported to be in the region of $470,000. She won a Liga F and Champions League double in her first season in Spain.

England, who beat Haiti 1-0 in their tournament opener, were leading Denmark 1-0 when Walsh departed the contest courtesy of Lauren James's sixth minute goal.

Source: Reuters

