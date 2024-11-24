Wanderers coach Stajcic brands Mata agent 'cowardly' after criticism

Western Sydney Wanderers coach Alen Stajcic has labelled Juan Mata's agent "cowardly" after the Spanish World Cup winner's representative criticised his client's lack of playing time since joining the A-League outfit in October.

The 36-year-old midfielder has started twice in five games since signing for Western Sydney as a free agent, prompting his representative, Fahid Ben Khalfallah, to call Wanderers' treatment of Mata "disrespectful".

Stajcic rounded on Ben Khalfallah after Mata's substitute appearance for Wanderers in their 4-2 loss against Sydney FC on Saturday that left the former champions languishing in 10th place in the 13-club A-League standings.

"His agent doesn't control the team," said Stajcic.

"I don't need to talk to agents when their players aren't playing. To be honest, I think his comments were out of order. They were cowardly, and they were cowardly for a number of reasons.

"I've only spoken to him (Ben Khalfallah) two or three times in my life, to be honest, and he spoke to me about how so many of his players that he has in Australia (have) been mistreated by coaches.

"They've been vilified or abused, emotionally, physically, whatever, and he's never opened his mouth to protect his player, and his player, on this occasion, was on the bench, and that's disrespect. I think his comments were cowardly.

"If he had some courage he would have stood up for his players before last year, when they were in the positions they were in across the world."

Mata was introduced from the bench in the 58th minute of the derby with Wanderers trailing 3-1 and set up Marcus Antonsson to score his side's second before Patryk Klimala sealed the win for Sydney FC with eight minutes remaining.

"Juan came on and had some good moments," Stajcic said.

"It was obviously a tough game to come into. He controlled the game a little bit. Had some moments where he could have done a little bit better as well.

"But he's an important player for us at the moment. There were moments of the game where we needed him there and he had some good actions. So it's up to him to be able to contribute when he does come on.

"He had some good actions today. So we want more of those."