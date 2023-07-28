Wang keeps 10-player China's World Cup dreams alive in Haiti win

ADELAIDE: Wang Shuang kept China's Women's World Cup campaign alive by converting a penalty in Friday's (Jul 28) 1-0 win over Haiti at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, with the Asian side showing great resolve to claim victory despite Zhang Rui's red card.

The Steel Roses, who would have been eliminated had they lost the match, face England on Tuesday and have three points from two games in Group D.

"I think confidence plays an important role because even though we were fewer players, we never gave up," goalscorer Wang said.

"And also we were very confident about the tactics and strategies provided by our coach. Even though we were one person fewer than them, we were still able to win the game."

China dominated possession from kick-off and almost went ahead in spectacular fashion in the 16th minute when Lou Jiahui managed to direct an acrobatic effort at goal, but the shot was tame and easily saved by Haiti goalkeeper Kerly Theus.

The momentum quickly shifted when Rui was shown a straight red card in the 29th minute for a reckless 'studs up' tackle on Sherly Jeudy.

Haiti stepped up the intensity, creating numerous opportunities and having a goal disallowed for offside just before halftime, but China defended resolutely despite being a player short.

With Haiti pressing for an opener, Melchie Dumornay, who impressed against England, came on at halftime and the 19-year-old Olympique Lyonnais midfielder drew an excellent save from Zhu Yu with a side-footed shot.

However, it was China who finally broke the deadlock, after Zhang Linyan was clumsily brought down by Ruthny Mathurin.

Substitute Wang, the 2018 Asian Women's Footballer of the Year, stepped up to convert the resulting penalty in the 74th minute and give her side the advantage.

Haiti pushed hard in search of an equaliser and had two penalty claims denied in a frantic closing spell, but China held on for the victory.

Haiti coach Nicolas Delepine, who was shown a yellow card for protesting the referee's decision to not award a penalty when Dumornay went down in the box in stoppage time, said his side had only themselves to blame for the defeat.

"We're a little bit riled up, if I may say, because it feels like it was snatched from us," Delepine told reporters.

"But we weren't on top of our game today and that's where we lost, we lost because of poor performance. We didn't lose because of VAR."

Haiti have no points after two defeats, but can progress to the knockout stage if they beat Denmark and other results go in their favour.

"We have 90 minutes that could lead to a win and maybe to qualification, which would be extraordinary...," Delepine said.

"I need to make my players understand that the World Cup is the biggest competition in their footballing career, and therefore we can't throw in the towel just yet."