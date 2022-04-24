Logo
Ward-Prowse double ensures Southampton share spoils at Brighton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - April 24, 2022 Southampton's James Ward-Prowse scores their second goal past Brighton & Hove Albion's Robert Sanchez Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - April 24, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross scores their third goal before it was later disallowed REUTERS/Toby Melville
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - April 24, 2022 Southampton's Romain Perraud in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Solly March REUTERS/Toby Melville
24 Apr 2022 11:23PM (Updated: 24 Apr 2022 11:26PM)
A goal in each half from captain James Ward-Prowse helped Southampton to rescue a point at Brighton & Hove Albion with a 2-2 draw in an entertaining Premier League contest at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (Apr 24).

Brighton made a lightning start and led with two minutes on the clock through Danny Welbeck, who tapped into an empty net after visiting goalkeeper Fraser Forster fumbled Marc Cucurella's low cross into the box.

With half-time approaching, Brighton's Leandro Trossard drilled a ball towards Welbeck which was awkwardly prodded home by Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu into his own net, seemingly giving the visitors a mountain to climb.

Ward-Prowse single-handedly dragged Southampton back into the game late in the first half, whipping a trademark free-kick through the Brighton wall and past goalkeeper Robert Sanchez after Cucurella had fouled Nathan Tella.

Oriol Romeu backheeled a ball into the path of Ward-Prowse around 10 minutes into the second period, and the England midfielder fired straight into the far corner to bring Southampton level.

Brighton's Pascal Gross had a goal disallowed for offside after a VAR check with some 10 minutes remaining and Southampton held on to deny the hosts their first home victory of the year.

Source: Reuters

