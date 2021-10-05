Logo
Ward-Prowse replaces Phillips in England squad for World Cup qualifiers
FILE PHOTO-Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Southampton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 2, 2021 Southampton's James Ward-Prowse reacts after being shown a red card REUTERS/David Klein
FILE PHOTO-Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Watford - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - October 2, 2021 Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
05 Oct 2021 09:54PM (Updated: 05 Oct 2021 09:51PM)
England have called up midfielder James Ward-Prowse for this month's World Cup qualifiers after Kalvin Phillips withdrew due to injury, the country's football association said on Tuesday.

Southampton captain Ward-Prowse, 26, was named in manager Gareth Southgate's provisional England squad for the European Championship but missed the final cut.

Leeds United midfielder Phillips, who played all seven games in England's run to the final at Euro 2020, was ruled out after being assessed by medical staff after their Premier League win over Watford at the weekend.

Striker Tammy Abraham and defender Ben Chilwell were called up by Southgate on Monday after Reece James pulled out due to injury.

England, top of Group I with 16 points from six games, face Andorra away on Saturday before playing Hungary at Wembley Stadium three days later.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

