Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ward-Prowse stoppage time penalty earns Southampton comeback draw against Spurs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ward-Prowse stoppage time penalty earns Southampton comeback draw against Spurs

Ward-Prowse stoppage time penalty earns Southampton comeback draw against Spurs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - March 18, 2023 Southampton's James Ward-Prowse shakes hands with manager Ruben Selles after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Ward-Prowse stoppage time penalty earns Southampton comeback draw against Spurs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - March 18, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Ward-Prowse stoppage time penalty earns Southampton comeback draw against Spurs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - March 18, 2023 Southampton's James Ward-Prowse scores their third goal from the penalty spot Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Ward-Prowse stoppage time penalty earns Southampton comeback draw against Spurs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - March 18, 2023 Referee Simon Hooper signals a penalty to Southampton Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Ward-Prowse stoppage time penalty earns Southampton comeback draw against Spurs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - March 18, 2023 Southampton's James Ward-Prowse celebrates scoring their third goal with Southampton's Sekou Mara and Kamaldeen Sulemana Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
19 Mar 2023 01:21AM (Updated: 19 Mar 2023 01:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SOUTHAMPTON, England: A controversial stoppage-time penalty converted by James Ward-Prowse earned bottom club Southampton a 3-3 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League after the visitors had led by two goals on Saturday (Mar 18).

Goals by Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic looked to have sealed the points for fourth-placed Tottenham in the second half but Southampton produced an amazing recovery from 3-1 down.

Theo Walcott gave them a lifeline with a close-range finish in the 77th minute shortly after Perisic's volley appeared to have sealed a vital three points for Tottenham in their bid to finish the season in the top four.

Then in the 90th minute Tottenham substitute Pape Sarr was adjudged to have fouled Ainsley Maitland-Niles as he attempted to clear the a bouncing ball.

After a long VAR check, Ward-Prowse delivered his spot kick high into the top corner beyond former Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Tottenham remain in fourth place with 49 points from 28 games but Newcastle United, in fifth, are only two points adrift with two games in hand.

Southampton remain bottom with 23 points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.