Warholm back on top of world 400-hurdles podium
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's 400m Hurdles Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 23, 2023 Gold medallist Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's 400m Hurdles Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 23, 2023 Gold medallist Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's 400m Hurdles Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 23, 2023 Gold medallist Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's 400m Hurdles Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 23, 2023 Norway's Karsten Warholm crosses the finish line to win the Men's 400m Hurdles Final REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's 400m Hurdles Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 23, 2023 Gold medallist Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates after winning the Men's 400m Hurdles Final REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
24 Aug 2023 04:10AM
BUDAPEST : Karsten Warholm of Norway returned to the top of the global medal podium, racing to gold in the 400-metres hurdles at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday.

The world record holder and Olympic champion ran 46.89, pulling away from American Rai Benjamin heading into the home straight.

The 27-year-old won the 2017 and 2019 world championships, but struggled to seventh at the worlds last season in Eugene when he was hampered by an injury.

Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands crossed in 47.34 for silver, while Benjamin, silver medallist last year in Eugene, faded to take bronze in 47.56.

Source: Reuters

