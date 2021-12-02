Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Warholm named men's world athlete of the year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Warholm named men's world athlete of the year

Warholm named men's world athlete of the year

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics ISTAF Meeting - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany- September 12, 2021 Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates winning the men's 400m hurdles REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

02 Dec 2021 01:49AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 01:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Norwegian Karsten Warholm was crowned male world athlete of the year on Wednesday on the back of his astonishing season in the 400m hurdles, twice breaking the world record and taking Olympic gold in one of the greatest races of all time.

Warholm would have had an impressive enough year just on the back of his first race when he finally broke American Kevin Young’s 1992 46.78 seconds world record with a 46.70 run on home soil in Oslo.

That time was obliterated in the Olympic final in Tokyo, however, when he clocked an astonishing 45.94. American Rai Benjamin finished second in 46.17, also well inside the previous world record.

Presenting the award at a virtual ceremony in Monaco, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: "We were rendered speechless by your run."

Warholm, 25, said: "I'm so happy for this. When I first saw the time I thought it must be a mistake. It was a very intense race, I always go out hard and never know what's going on behind me.

"When I realised the time I thought 'I'll take it,'"

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us