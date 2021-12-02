Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Warholm says world title defence will be tougher than ever
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Warholm says world title defence will be tougher than ever

Warholm says world title defence will be tougher than ever

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics ISTAF Meeting - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany- September 12, 2021 Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates winning the men's 400m hurdles REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo

02 Dec 2021 04:44AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 04:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The fierce rivalry between Norwegian Karsten Warholm, named male athlete of the year on Wednesday, and Rai Benjamin of the United States is showing no sign of slowing down.

Warholm dominated the 400 metres hurdles in an incredible year in which he twice broke the world record and took Olympic gold in one of the greatest races of all time.

Yet he said on Wednesday that defending his two back-to-back world titles in Eugene, Oregon, in July will present a formidable challenge.

"I obviously want to keep the title but it’s probably tougher than ever," said Warholm, after accepting the World Athletics award for male athlete of the year.

"My competitors, they really want my place now and I can’t blame them, it’s very nice being on top... I need to be very good because the other guys are probably more motivated than ever."

Warholm and Benjamin put on one of the Tokyo Games' most dazzling displays, when the Norwegian destroyed his own world record of 46.70 seconds to take the gold in 45.94, while Benjamin was left in shock and disbelief after settling for silver despite running 46.17.

"It's going to be very tough to break the world record and both for me and for anybody trying - 45.94, I think that's a whole new level for the event. Not trying to brag here," he told reporters.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us