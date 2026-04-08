Warner charged for alleged drunk driving, Cricket NSW says

April 8 : Former Australia batter David Warner has been charged by police for an alleged drunk-driving incident in Sydney, Cricket NSW said on Wednesday.

Warner, who played 112 tests, 161 one-dayers and 110 Twenty20 Internationals, has continued playing T20 cricket domestically in Australia and around the world since his international retirement in 2024.

He is currently captaining Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, and was reportedly granted leave to spend Easter with his family in Australia.

"Cricket NSW is a strong advocate for safe driving, including avoiding drink driving, and takes incidents of this nature very seriously," Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said in a statement.

"David is aware of the seriousness of these allegations. We will support him through the upcoming process and work together on further educating him and all players on the importance of safe driving."

According to reports, Warner was found to be over twice the legal limit to be able to drive. He will appear in court on May 7 in Sydney.