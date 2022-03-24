Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Warner, Khawaja put Australia in firm control of deciding test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Warner, Khawaja put Australia in firm control of deciding test

Warner, Khawaja put Australia in firm control of deciding test
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - December 16, 2021 Australia's David Warner in action REUTERS/Morgan Sette
Warner, Khawaja put Australia in firm control of deciding test
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Third Test - England v Australia - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - August 23, 2019 Australia's Usman Khawaja plays the ball before being caught out by England's Jason Roy off the bowling of Chris Woakes Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
24 Mar 2022 03:27PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 03:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

David Warner hit a stroke-filled half-century as he and opening partner Usman Khawaja put Australia in firm control of the deciding third and final test against Pakistan at Lahore on Thursday.

The left-handers added 96 for their opening stand as Australia reached 97-1 in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day at the Gaddafi Stadium, stretching their overall lead to 220.

Warner hit six fours and a six in his knock before he was dismissed shortly before lunch for 51, cleaned up by fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Pakistan-born Khawaja, who top-scored for Australia in the first innings with 91, was not out on 44 as the touring side looked to accumulate quick runs before setting their opponents a target.

Khawaja was bowled on 31 by pacer Naseem Shah but was reprieved when the television umpire ruled the bowler had overstepped the crease.

The first two tests of the series - the first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 - were drawn.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us