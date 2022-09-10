Logo
Warner rested, injured Stoinis out of Australia's final match v NZ
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Semi-Final - Pakistan v Australia - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 11, 2021 Australia's Marcus Stoinis in action REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - December 16, 2021 Australia's David Warner walks off after losing his wicket REUTERS/Morgan Sette
10 Sep 2022 02:17PM (Updated: 10 Sep 2022 02:17PM)
Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of Sunday's third and final one-dayer against New Zealand in Cairns with a side strain, and opener David Warner has been rested, the home side said on Saturday.

Stoinis, who had sustained a "low-level side strain", would undergo rehabilitation in Perth leading into the team's tour of India later this month.

Nathan Ellis has joined the squad as Australia push for a 3-0 series sweep against their trans-Tasman rivals.

"David Warner has been released from the squad considering a heavy workload over the next 12 months and the series being secured," the team said in a statement.

Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch will quit the one-day format after Sunday's match in Cairns.

Source: Reuters

