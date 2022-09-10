Warner rested, injured Stoinis out of Australia's final match v NZ

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of Sunday's third and final one-dayer against New Zealand in Cairns with a side strain, and opener David Warner has been rested, the home side said on Saturday.

Stoinis, who had sustained a "low-level side strain", would undergo rehabilitation in Perth leading into the team's tour of India later this month.

Nathan Ellis has joined the squad as Australia push for a 3-0 series sweep against their trans-Tasman rivals.

"David Warner has been released from the squad considering a heavy workload over the next 12 months and the series being secured," the team said in a statement.

Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch will quit the one-day format after Sunday's match in Cairns.