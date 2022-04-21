Warner wins praise for scoring form, though not from daughters

MUMBAI : David Warner is feeling the heat over his failure to score a century in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) but rather than his Delhi Capitals team mates putting him under pressure it is his young daughters demanding answers.

Warner smashed an unbeaten 60 off 30 balls to help Delhi secure a nine-wicket victory against Punjab at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday but even his third successive half century did not cut the mustard.

The opener said his daughters were more impressed with Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler, who has hit two centuries this season.

"They just want to know why I didn't score a hundred," said the Australian after helping Delhi to their third win in six matches. "Sixty is not good enough these days.

"They keep watching Jos score hundreds and ask me questions why I can't hit the ball out of the park like him."

Warner had previously posted a photo of his dejected daughters on social media after he got out for 66 in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Despite the criticism from home, Warner said he was happy his family were able to watch him play.

"It's exciting, it's great that my little ones and little ones around the world can tune in and watch this fantastic tournament," he added.

Against Punjab on Wednesday, Warner combined with Prithvi Shaw in an 83-run opening stand and eventually chased down a modest target with nearly 10 overs to spare.

"Form is temporary, class is permanent," the 35-year-old said when asked about his recent scoring run.

"For me, it's about sticking to the basics and knowing my gameplan ... I'm putting my best foot forward and trying to score runs for my team and get them off to good starts.

"At the moment, we're putting good partnership, me and Prithvi at the top, and hope that continues for rest of the tournament."