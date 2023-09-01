'Warrior' Jabeur battles past Noskova to reach US Open third round

NEW YORK :Last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur was made to work hard by Czech teenager Linda Noskova before sealing a thrilling 7-6(7) 4-6 6-3 victory to reach the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday.

The Tunisian fifth seed, who is seeking a maiden Grand Slam title, edged a tight opening set before 18-year-old Noskova stepped up the pressure in the second.

Noskova had won their only previous meeting in the Adelaide semi-finals earlier this year and breezed to a 5-1 lead before Jabeur came storming back by winning three quick games.

Jabeur, who was dogged by breathing difficulties and other issues in her last match, took a tumble chasing a low shot at the net and appeared shaken up briefly as the big-hitting Noskova held her serve to level the match.

The Tunisian said she was still not at 100 per cent but added that playing in the night session had helped her.

"But yeah, I'm taking it slow," Jabeur said. "Not really slow in this match, but I have one day off and hopefully I'll feel better after tomorrow.

"It's tricky to feel sick during a tournament so we manage with the team. Let's see what's going to happen."

Jabeur saved a break point to go 2-1 up and eventually took charge of a tense decider in the eighth game before closing out the win on her fourth match point, setting up a meeting with another Czech, Marie Bouzkova.

"I tried to stay calm and obviously the crowd didn't give up. So thank you so much," Jabeur told the fans at Grandstand.

"This is a very special tournament. I think I'm going to use 'warrior' as a symbol for this tournament to continue until the end."