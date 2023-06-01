Wars of words as French Open press room heats up

PARIS: Outside the French Open press room this week, it was a sweltering 30 degrees Celsius.

Inside it was a veritable blast furnace as players and media argued back and forth over Kosovo and Ukraine and Russia.

Not to mention sexism and allegations of domestic abuse.

Novak Djokovic admitted that it was impossible for him to have "a drama-free Grand Slam".

As soon as he scrawled "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia" on a TV camera lens in a controversial response to escalating ethnic tensions in the Balkans country, Djokovic again found himself in the cross-hairs.

The French sports minister said his comments were "not appropriate" while the Kosovo Olympic Committee demanded he be sanctioned.

"I would say it again," said a defiant Djokovic. "Of course I'm aware that a lot of people would disagree, but it is what it is. It's something that I stand for."

On his reaction to the criticism, he told a media conference after making the third round on Wednesday: "I have no more comment on that. I said what I needed to say."

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) said the 22-time Grand Slam title winner was within his rights to say what he did, explaining to AFP that "political statements" are not prohibited.