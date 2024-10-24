Wasteful Atalanta held to 0-0 draw by stubborn Celtic

BERGAMO, Italy : Atalanta spurned several chances as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by a defensively resilient Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Atalanta's first European encounter against a Scottish side was a largely one-sided encounter.

The hosts dominated the first half, with Mario Pasalic nearly scoring with a header that hit the crossbar, while Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel made several crucial saves to keep them at bay.

Atalanta continued to control the game after the break and pressed for a breakthrough, but became frustrated as time wore on and were unable to convert their dominance into three points.