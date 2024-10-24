Logo
Wasteful Atalanta held to 0-0 draw by stubborn Celtic
Soccer Football - Champions League - Atalanta v Celtic - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - October 23, 2024 Celtic's Liam Scales in action with Atalanta's Lazar Samardzic REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Atalanta v Celtic - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - October 23, 2024 Atalanta's Mario Pasalic in action with Celtic's Callum McGregor REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Atalanta v Celtic - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - October 23, 2024 Atalanta's Mario Pasalic reacts REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Atalanta v Celtic - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - October 23, 2024 Celtic's Daizen Maeda in action with Atalanta's Berat Djimsiti REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Atalanta v Celtic - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - October 23, 2024 Celtic's Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Callum McGregor at half time REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
24 Oct 2024 02:56AM
BERGAMO, Italy : Atalanta spurned several chances as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by a defensively resilient Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Atalanta's first European encounter against a Scottish side was a largely one-sided encounter.

The hosts dominated the first half, with Mario Pasalic nearly scoring with a header that hit the crossbar, while Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel made several crucial saves to keep them at bay.

Atalanta continued to control the game after the break and pressed for a breakthrough, but became frustrated as time wore on and were unable to convert their dominance into three points.

Source: Reuters

