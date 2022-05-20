Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chelsea set to finish third after Leicester draw
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea set to finish third after Leicester draw

Chelsea set to finish third after Leicester draw
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Leicester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 19, 2022 Chelsea's Marcos Alonso celebrates scoring their first goal with Christian Pulisic and Reece James Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Chelsea set to finish third after Leicester draw
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Leicester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 19, 2022 Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta reacts after the match REUTERS/Toby Melville
Chelsea set to finish third after Leicester draw
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Leicester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 19, 2022 Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers shakes hands with James Maddison after the match REUTERS/Toby Melville
Chelsea set to finish third after Leicester draw
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Leicester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 19, 2022 Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in action with Chelsea's N'Golo Kante Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
20 May 2022 05:00AM (Updated: 20 May 2022 05:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Chelsea defender Marco Alonso scored a glorious equaliser to earn a 1-1 home draw with Leicester City on Thursday (May 19) and effectively seal third place in the Premier League ahead of the final round of fixtures this weekend.

The draw lifted Chelsea to 71 points, 19 behind leaders Manchester City and three ahead of London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in fourth, but Chelsea's far superior goal difference means Spurs have no realistic chance of overtaking them.

While they will be delighted to seal third place, Chelsea will be disappointed not to win a game that saw them produce 27 shots but only the one goal as they dominated possession.

In contrast, Leicester scored with their only effort on target after seven minutes as Kasper Schmeichel sent a sweeping long ball to Timothy Castagne and his deflected pass fell into the path of James Maddison who curled a shot past Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea's 34th-minute equaliser was exquisite as Reece James lofted a diagonal ball into the area for Alonso to volley home and it looked a matter of time before they added to their tally.

Thiago Silva sent a raking ball into the box but the lively Hakim Ziyech could not connect with it as Chelsea sought to turn their dominance into goals.

They earned a number of corners and free kicks around the area and though Leicester's loose defending at set pieces has proved costly all season, Schmeichel was quickly off his line to claim the ball and avert danger.

As the clock ticked towards the hour mark Ziyech threatened twice, first from a free kick and then with a shot from the edge of the box, but again Schmeichel snuffed out the threat.

Christian Pulisic missed a glorious chance to bag the winner for Chelsea, completely miscuing his shot from Romelu Lukaku's ball across the face of goal and sending his effort wide, and the hosts were to come no closer as the game ended all square.

Chelsea round off their league campaign at home to relegated Watford on Sunday when Leicester, who are in ninth place on 49 points, host Southampton.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Premier League Chelsea Leicester

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us