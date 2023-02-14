Logo
Wasteful Inter held to goalless draw at Sampdoria
Wasteful Inter held to goalless draw at Sampdoria

Soccer Football - Serie A - Sampdoria v Inter Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - February 13, 2023 Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi before the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Sampdoria v Inter Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - February 13, 2023 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez in action with Sampdoria's Bruno Amione REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Sampdoria v Inter Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - February 13, 2023 Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella and Francesco Acerbi during the warm up before the match with Hakan Calhanoglu wearing a shirt in support of victims of an earthquake in Turkey REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Sampdoria v Inter Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - February 13, 2023 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez in action with Sampdoria's Filip Djuricic and Harry Winks REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Sampdoria v Inter Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - February 13, 2023 Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko reacts with referee Fabio Maresca REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
14 Feb 2023 06:14AM (Updated: 14 Feb 2023 06:14AM)
Second-placed Inter Milan were held to a 0-0 draw at lowly Sampdoria in Serie A on Monday as Simone Inzaghi's side were left to rue a flurry of missed chances on a foggy Genoa night.

Napoli lead the table by 15 points after 22 games with Inter on 44, while Atalanta, AS Roma and AC Milan all have 41 points.

Inter dominated the first half but Sampdoria managed to survive wave after wave of attacks thanks to smart defensive work and a reasonable amount of luck.

The visitors started to look visibly frustrated as the clock ticked towards 90 minutes but were sloppy in their build-up, giving Sampdoria opportunities to break up the play.

Inter's Francesco Acerbi came close to a winner two minutes into stoppage time but was denied by Samp keeper Emil Audero.

The draw left second-bottom Sampdoria on 11 points, eight adrift of the safety zone.

Source: Reuters

