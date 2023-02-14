Wasteful Inter held to goalless draw at Sampdoria

Second-placed Inter Milan were held to a 0-0 draw at lowly Sampdoria in Serie A on Monday as Simone Inzaghi's side were left to rue a flurry of missed chances on a foggy Genoa night.

Napoli lead the table by 15 points after 22 games with Inter on 44, while Atalanta, AS Roma and AC Milan all have 41 points.

Inter dominated the first half but Sampdoria managed to survive wave after wave of attacks thanks to smart defensive work and a reasonable amount of luck.

The visitors started to look visibly frustrated as the clock ticked towards 90 minutes but were sloppy in their build-up, giving Sampdoria opportunities to break up the play.

Inter's Francesco Acerbi came close to a winner two minutes into stoppage time but was denied by Samp keeper Emil Audero.

The draw left second-bottom Sampdoria on 11 points, eight adrift of the safety zone.