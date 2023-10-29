Wasteful Juve grab late win against Verona to top Serie A

TURIN, Italy : Juventus secured a last-second 1-0 victory over Hellas Verona at home on Saturday, thanks to Andrea Cambiaso, with striker Moise Kean having two disallowed goals, as the club moved into provisional top spot in Serie A.

After applying intense pressure throughout the match, Juve finally found the decider in the seventh minute of stoppage time when Cambiaso tapped in a failed clearance after Arkadiusz Milik's header struck the post.

Massimiliano Allegri's side wasted 24 significant chances, with both Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa among those missing opportunities.

Juve are top in Serie A with 23 points, a point ahead of Inter Milan, who host AS Roma on Sunday. Verona are 16th with eight points.

Early in the match, Kean put the ball into the net after a remarkable run from midfield, but it was in vain as Vlahovic was narrowly offside when the ball deflected off him.

Verona's most significant chance came just before halftime when Federico Bonazzoli unleashed a close-range volley, but Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny made a quick save at the foot of the back post.

Kean continued his pursuit with several close chances in the first half but could not find the back of the net.

The frustration persisted for Kean when he once more found the back of the net with a header just before the hour mark, but the goal was again disallowed as he had elbowed Verona defender Davide Faraoni just before scoring.

Kean's night ended with a yellow card when he angrily tossed away the ball after a free kick was awarded against him, and he was substituted with Chiesa just after the hour mark.

The hosts had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock as the match approached its conclusion, but Chiesa's shot was cleared off the line by Faraoni.

During stoppage time, Kenan Yildiz attempted a lob inside the box that could have put Juve in the lead, but it narrowly sailed over the bar.