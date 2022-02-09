Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wasteful Man United slip out of top four after draw at Burnley
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wasteful Manchester United slip out of top four after draw at Burnley

Wasteful Manchester United slip out of top four after draw at Burnley

Manchester United's Paul Pogba in action. (Photo: REUTERS/Craig Brough)

09 Feb 2022 06:10AM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 06:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BURNLEY, England: Manchester United dropped out of the Premier League's top four after they were held to a 1-1 draw at bottom side Burnley on Tuesday (Feb 8).

United dominated right from the off and had an early effort ruled out by VAR for offside before Paul Pogba, on his first league start since mid-October, hammered home his first goal of the season to give the visitors a deserved lead.

United should have added to their advantage before the break but Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope kept them at bay with several fine saves, while the hosts did not have a single effort at goal in the opening period.

United were made to pay for their profligacy as, out of nowhere, Burnley levelled through Jay Rodriguez two minutes into the second half from their first meaningful attack of the game.

The visitors lost all of their first-half rhythm after that setback and could not find a winner despite plenty of late pressure, as they dropped to fifth in the standings on 39 points from 23 games, one behind West Ham United in fourth.

With Newcastle United beating Everton on Tuesday, Burnley fell even further behind in the race to beat the drop and now trail Eddie Howe's side in 17th by four points, having played two games fewer.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Manchester United

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us