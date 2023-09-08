Water breaks approved for World Cup as France sizzles

BORDEAUX : Players grappling with the baking heat at the Rugby World Cup in France this weekend will be able to refresh themselves during extra water breaks midway through each half, World Rugby said on Friday.

Teams have been told that referees will be able to call the breaks at a natural pause in play during each half, with temperatures in Paris reaching 35 degrees Celsius (95°F) ahead of the opening clash between the hosts and New Zealand on Friday evening.

The heat is expected to persist through the weekend and across the country, exerting a gruelling toll even despite the 9pm kickoffs scheduled for many of the games.

Temperatures of around 32 degrees are expected in Bordeaux on Sunday, where Wales face Fiji in the pool C opener.

World Rugby said the measure has been used before and is within the tournament rules.

(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Christian Radnedge)