Water polo-Italy to miss World Cup after ban for abusing officials at Paris Games

The Italian men's water polo team will miss next year's World Cup after they were handed a six-month suspension for abusing referees and officials following their quarter-final loss to Hungary at the Paris Olympics.

The 2023 World Cup silver medallists were also fined $50,000 by the Aquatics Integrity Unit (AQIU) adjudicatory body.

Italy had a goal disallowed due to foul following a VAR review during the match on Aug. 7, with coach Alessandro Campagna protesting the decision, before Hungary won in a penalty shootout.

Campagna and Italy players later verbally and physically abused referees and World Aquatics delegates and officials in the venue's parking lot, AQIU said.

The AQIU verdict quoted Campagna as telling a referee: "What do you know for water polo? You are from Montenegro ... your career as a referee is finished."

It said the referees fled as players chased them.

Italy also protested the VAR decision the next day, turning their back to officials during the national anthems before their classification match against Spain.

The team admitted to violating article five of the World Aquatics integrity code, which prohibits violent or disrespectful behaviour as well as interference, disobedience or obstruction to the orderly conduct of an event.

Campagna also wrote a letter to the referees and officials apologising for the incident, the AQIU said.

The team's suspension will end in April, leaving them free to compete in the World Aquatics Championships set for July.