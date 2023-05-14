Logo
Sport

Water polo: Singapore exact revenge on Indonesia, one step closer to reclaiming SEA Games gold
Sport

Water polo: Singapore exact revenge on Indonesia, one step closer to reclaiming SEA Games gold

Water polo: Singapore exact revenge on Indonesia, one step closer to reclaiming SEA Games gold

Singapore's Yu Jun Jie takes a shot against Indonesia at the SEA Games in Cambodia, on May 14, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
14 May 2023 06:33PM (Updated: 14 May 2023 06:42PM)
PHNOM PENH: The Singapore men’s water polo team moved one step closer to reclaiming their Southeast Asian (SEA) Games crown after beating rivals Indonesia 12-5 in a round-robin match on Sunday (May 14).

At the National Olympic Stadium Swimming Centre in Phnom Penh, the Indonesians raced to a 3-2 lead in the first period.

But two quick goals from Singapore in the second period would give them a slender lead.

Buoyed by a number of saves by goalkeeper and captain Lee Kai Yang, the momentum swung the way of Singapore, and they stretched their lead to 8-4 in third period.

Singapore's Lee Kai Yang celebrates after saving a shot in the water polo match against Indonesia at the SEA Games in Cambodia, on May 14, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Singapore's Ang An Jun celebrates after scoring a goal at the water polo match against Indonesia at the SEA Games in Cambodia, on May 14, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Team Nila celebrates after Singapore scores against Indonesia in water polo at the SEA Games in Cambodia, on May 14, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

The last time the sport featured at the SEA Games, the team finished with a bronze after two wins, a draw and a 7-5 defeat at the hands of Indonesia. Prior to that loss, the team were Games champions 27 consecutive times.

Water polo was omitted from the last edition of the Games in Hanoi.

This is Singapore’s third win over the tournament after beating Thailand 12-7 and thrashing Malaysia 14-1.

They will next face Philippines, before taking on host nation Cambodia

Catch the 32nd SEA Games Cambodia 2023 live with three dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames to catch all the action for free, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: CNA

