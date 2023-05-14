Water polo: Singapore exact revenge on Indonesia, one step closer to reclaiming SEA Games gold

PHNOM PENH: The Singapore men’s water polo team moved one step closer to reclaiming their Southeast Asian (SEA) Games crown after beating rivals Indonesia 12-5 in a round-robin match on Sunday (May 14).

At the National Olympic Stadium Swimming Centre in Phnom Penh, the Indonesians raced to a 3-2 lead in the first period.

But two quick goals from Singapore in the second period would give them a slender lead.

Buoyed by a number of saves by goalkeeper and captain Lee Kai Yang, the momentum swung the way of Singapore, and they stretched their lead to 8-4 in third period.